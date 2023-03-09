 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Planes may not have been aware of each other before mid-air collision in Florida, NTSB says

The pilots of two small airplanes that collided mid-air in Florida Tuesday may not have been aware that the other was nearby when they crashed into each other, according to an air safety inspector.

The crash, which resulted in the death of four people, occurred over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, about 45 miles southwest of Orlando. It involved a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

"All initial indications we have, and again this is preliminary, were that the Cherokee was self-announcing its location and its intention, and the Cub was not," Lynn Spencer, an air safety investigator for the eastern region of the NTSB, said Thursday. "This might indicate that the Cherokee was unaware of the Cub, and if the Cub could not hear what the Cherokee was announcing, they may have been unaware of the Cherokee."

The Cherokee Piper came nose-to-nose with the Cub as it was making a left, descending turn, Spencer said at a news conference. The Cub "attempted an evasive maneuver," she said.

"We do not know what either pilot could see at this point in the investigation. It is too early to have that information," Spencer said.

The NTSB will look into the planes' equipment to determine what ability they had to see each other, she said. Both planes were recovered, except for the right wing of the Cherokee Piper.

"Our preliminary information at this point is that neither airplane had any kind of avoidance system radar that would have alerted them to the other aircraft," Spencer said, noting that it is not required that a pilot communicate or have a radio in the airspace where the crash took place.

Spencer said in these types of planes, pilots must make sure they are visually and spatially aware while flying.

"Every pilot has a responsibility to see and avoid. It's a basic regulation. That said, there are limitations imposed by the airframe itself," she said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, the NTSB said, adding that they have met with the airport manager.

"Our goal at the NTSB is to find the probable cause and to improve aviation safety," Spencer said. "We will try to prevent this accident from happening again in this area."

