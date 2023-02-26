Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 11

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will stay near to above flood stage
through late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 11

  • 0

A man who drove a pickup into a group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11 people, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges, police in Arizona said.

The crash happened Saturday when a truck driven by Pedro Quintana-Lujan crashed into a group of cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, about 28 miles west of Phoenix, according to Goodyear Police.

Two cyclists died, one has life-threatening injuries, and several other people were seriously hurt, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, but police said Sunday that one of the dead was a Goodyear resident and the other was a visitor from another state.

Quintana-Lujan, 26, was booked on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to the Goodyear Police Department. Police said he remained at the scene after the crash.

Maricopa County jail records show Quintana-Lujan was held on $250,000 bond and has a court date on March 3. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney or remains in custody.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," police said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for more information.

Nationally, a total of 938 cyclists were killed in crashes with motorized vehicles in 2020, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Eric Levenson and Andy Rose contributed to this report.