Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 11

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will stay near to above flood stage through late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&