Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Philadelphia police commissioner intends to fire officer involved in fatal shooting during a traffic stop

(CNN) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner on Wednesday said she intends to fire the officer who fatally shot a 27-year-old man in an encounter in which video contradicted the initial account provided by police.

Officer Mark Dial, who discharged his weapon during a traffic stop, had been placed on restricted leave after the August 14 shooting that killed Eddie Irizarry.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she has suspended Dial with the intent to dismiss him at the end of 30 days.

Outlaw cited violations of the department’s disciplinary code, including insubordination, refusal to obey proper orders from a superior officer, and conduct unbecoming for failure to cooperate in a departmental investigation.

“We have nothing to hide here,” Outlaw said. “We make mistakes. We did say out there on the scene that this was preliminary information. Unfortunately the information that was released has pretty dire consequences in establishing and framing a narrative that quite frankly was not true.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

