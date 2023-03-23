 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Philadelphia Police are searching for 5 people involved in a daytime shooting that left 3 teenagers injured

  • 0

Police in Philadelphia are searching for four gunmen who opened fire on three teenagers Monday afternoon. Two of the three teenagers shot are in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Video released by authorities shows four masked suspects firing what police described as more than 60 rounds using "rifles and semi-automatic pistols" in the city's Carroll Park neighborhood.

"You see an automatic gun going off in broad daylight on the streets of the City of Philadelphia, four males just shooting up the block, shooting with no care in the world it seems to me," Philadelphia Police Captain James Kearney said at a news conference.

The four suspects got out of a newer model Honda CR-V, pulled out their guns and started shooting in what police believe was a targeted attack, authorities said. Police are also looking for the driver of the car.

Two of the victims, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken to hospital and are in "critical and extremely critical" conditions, police said.

"They're struggling for their lives right now," Kearney said. He described the 13-year-old's injuries as "severe." The third victim is in stable condition, according to police.

A handgun used in the shooting has been recovered, but the serial number has been "obliterated," police added. The motive of the shooting is not clear, police said, but they are investigating it as gang-related.

"It's very concerning, it's disappointing and these people need to be held accountable," Kearney said.

