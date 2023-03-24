Pennsylvania school district sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pennsylvania school district sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment

A Pennsylvania school district is suing Norfolk Southern for negligence stemming from last month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the subsequent "controlled" release of toxic chemicals at the derailment site, according to a complaint filed Thursday.

The Blackhawk School District in Beaver County is alleging "the toxic fires and deadly plumes dumped a lethal cocktail on (their) buildings, property, soil, and water supplies where deposits of the toxic materials have been found," the complaint states. The school district is just over the state border and within a 15-mile radius of East Palestine.

Blackhawk School District is demanding a trial by jury and compensation for its students and staff for injuries and damages causing medical problems, the risk for future diseases, and the need for future monitoring of its properties, the complaint continued.

Norfolk Southern declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The February 3 incident resulted in the derailment of 10 cars carrying hazardous materials. Five of the train cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a potentially explosive chemical. An evacuation zone was established and a controlled release of the chemical followed three days later.

The school district alleged in its lawsuit the release of the toxic chemicals was "without regard to Blackhawk School District, its students and staff," due to the "negligent, reckless, ultrahazardous, and/or intentional conduct" of the Norfolk Southern corporation and railway company.

"The Blackhawk School District's primary focus is to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and families within their district. The lawsuit seeks to hold Norfolk Southern responsible for any effects upon the community," said Jordan Shuber, an attorney for the Blackhawk School District. "Norfolk Southern needs to step up to the plate in Pennsylvania."

Blackhawk School District encompasses a 69-square mile area and includes students from both Beaver and Lawrence Counties in Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

