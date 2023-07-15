 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Pennsylvania police capture escaped prison inmate on the run for over a week

(CNN) — Pennsylvania escaped inmate Michael Burham has been captured without incident in a wooded area near Warren, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

A Warren County official tells CNN that they “are preparing an isolation cell at Warren County Jail” for for the escapee but don’t intend to keep him past Sunday. It is unclear where Burham will be transferred to after that.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

