Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight

Federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man on Monday who allegedly tried to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.

According to court documents, an alarm alerted that the baggage belonging to the man contained explosives. TSA agents paged him over the airport intercom system and asked him to report to the airport's security desk, prosecutors say, but he did not show up.

Soon after, security cameras allegedly caught the man leaving the Lehigh Valley International airport. He had checked his luggage on Flight 201 bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to court documents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

