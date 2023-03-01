Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight

Federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man on Monday who allegedly tried to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.
According to court documents, an alarm alerted that the baggage belonging to the man contained explosives. TSA agents paged him over the airport intercom system and asked him to report to the airport's security desk, prosecutors say, but he did not show up.
Soon after, security cameras allegedly caught the man leaving the Lehigh Valley International airport. He had checked his luggage on Flight 201 bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to court documents.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
