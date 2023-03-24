Passenger's death on private jet was not caused by turbulence from weather, NTSB says

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Passenger's death on private jet was not caused by turbulence from weather, NTSB says

Investigators say the violent movements that killed a woman aboard a private jet this month were multiple times the pull of gravity and were not caused by the weather.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft experienced a force about four times the pull of gravity when the pilots disabled a setting that is used to stabilize the aircraft. The pilots were in the process of resolving warning messages from the aircraft.

"As soon as the switch position was moved, the airplane abruptly pitched up," the preliminary report said.

One of the pilots "immediately with both hands regained control of the airplane in what he estimated to be a few seconds after the airplane's pitch oscillated up and down."

The plane pitched up and down like a roller coaster several times: First 3.8Gs up, then 2.3Gs downward, followed by 4.2Gs upward.

The NTSB previously said the violent movements "resulted in fatal injuries to a passenger," who the Connecticut State Police identified as Dana Hyde. Hyde is a former Obama administration White House official who also worked at the State Department.

The report does not specify whether Hyde was seated or wearing a seatbelt at the time.

"The flight crew reported that they did not experience any remarkable turbulence during the flight, nor during the time immediately surrounding the in-flight upset event," the report said.

Following the violent movements, another passenger reported Hyde's injuries to the pilots. One of the pilots left the cockpit "to provide medical attention for a short period of time," according to the report.

"He subsequently informed the PIC [pilot in charge] that there was a medical emergency and that they needed to land," the report said.

The Bombardier CL30 jet departed from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, on March 3 and was headed to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia when it was diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks after "encountering severe turbulence," the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a statement to CNN at the time.

The pilots had received multiple alerts from the aircraft prior to the incident, and even aborted their first takeoff attempt because of an issue with the aircraft. They discovered a protective cover used when the aircraft is parked was left on the plane, the report said.

After restarting the plane, they received additional alerts from the aircraft but proceeded with the takeoff and flight because the alerts did not meet the threshold for grounding.

At the time of the incident, the pilots were attempting to resolve the issues by using a checklist for a failure of the primary stabilizer trim, the report said.

