Overturned gas tanker explodes on highway in Maryland, sending flames and smoke into residential community

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to
Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork
White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels
rising along the full length of the river.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Saturday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Overturned gas tanker explodes on highway in Maryland, sending flames and smoke into residential community

  • 0

An overturned gas tanker exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, causing possible house fires as city officials advise residents to avoid the area.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air after the tanker exploded on US Route 15 in Maryland, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for Maryland State Police (MDSP).

The highway was closed between Route 50 and 7th Street, according to a tweet from MDSP, which has officers at the scene.

Frederick's Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) personnel were also at the scene "of what appears to be a tanker explosion," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a Facebook post. The mayor is asking residents to avoid the area.

Officials did not provide any information on injuries or potential fatalities in connection with the incident.

The city's fire department was establishing a media staging area near the scene shortly after the explosion took place.

"We are providing all available resources to assist with this incident. We will continue to support DFRS as they lead incident control and clean up. I implore all residents to avoid the area to allow DFRS to do their jobs and prevent any fire from spreading," the mayor said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.