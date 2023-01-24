 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
the pre- dawn hours with the second wave mid morning across
north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

  • 0

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Murray said the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

"This is a dangerous person and it's random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said. "We don't have a motive and we don't know why."

While speaking to media Tuesday, Murray said at approximately 3:30 a.m., a male suspect went into a Circle K store on Nob Hill Blvd and started shooting.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized that there was a second shooting scene across the street at the ampm," Murray said.

At the ampm store, Murray said the suspect "shot into a vehicle -- you can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat -- and then the suspect stole his car."

Murray said the person who was carjacked could be a fourth victim, but their status is unknown.

"It appears to be a random situation," Murray said. "There was no apparent conflict between the parties -- the male just walked in and started shooting."

Murray noted that the suspect's location is unknown, but authorities are looking for a "gray or silver sedan Chrysler."

Murray said his department has video from the scene and will release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.

"We will do everything we can to locate and apprehend that person and keep the public informed," he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.