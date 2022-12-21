 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Overall crime in NYC is up 23.5% this year, but shootings and homicides are down, NYPD says

  • 0

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that shootings and homicides have decreased in New York City over the past year, despite an overall rise in major crime categories.

New York Police Department data shows that since January, NYC has seen an over 17% drop in shootings and an over 12% drop in homicides. However, an NYPD crime statistics report also notes that as of December 18, overall crime this year in major categories (including murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, and grand larceny) has increased by 23.5% since last year.

"Public safety is the foundation of the city ... it's the prerequisite of prosperity," Adams said at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday. "My top priority will always be improving the safety of the city. Everything else will be built on (it) ... New York remains the safest big city in America. In 2023, we're going to push this city to be safer."

This year also marked a 27-year-high for felony gun arrests, with the NYPD seizing nearly 7,000 firearms, according to Adams. The gun seizures include 430 ghost guns, a 73% increase from last year and the highest number in New York City history, Adams said.

Adams also highlighted a 13% drop in transit crime amid record-breaking subway ridership. On December 8, subway ridership topped 3.9 million -- the highest since the pandemic began, Adams said.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Mark Morales and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.