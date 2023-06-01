 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Over 50% of Spirit Airlines flights experience delays after technical issues with its website, app and airport kiosks

  • 0
Over 50% of Spirit Airlines flights experience delays after technical issues with its website, app and airport kiosks

Spirit Airlines self check-in kiosks are pictured at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, on June 21, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Over 50% of Spirit Airlines flights were delayed Thursday, according to FlightAware, after technical issues with the airline’s website, app and airport kiosks, but the airline says the problems have been resolved.

Spirit Airlines announced the technical issues before 9 a.m. A little after noon, 372 Spirit flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“We are currently experiencing technical issues,” the airline said. “Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and our airport kiosks are currently unavailable at this time. We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early.”

The airline directed customers to the FlightAware site for status information.

One passenger, Brian Holland, told CNN he waited for over two hours for his Spirit Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Nashville to take off before he was told to deboard the plane.

Another passenger, Robert Kraft, also waited an hour for his flight to Orlando to take off from Maryland, before being asked to deplane due to the delays, Kraft told CNN.

“We have resolved a network issue between third party services that affected our website, mobile app and some internal applications,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.