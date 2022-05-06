 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Over 22,000 acres burned in Florida as wildfires rage

At least 37 active wildfires have burned over 22,000 acres in Florida, according to the Florida Forest Service. Of those, 26 fires have been contained, the agency added.

The three largest fires are burning in the Everglades in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The L39 and 2Alpha fires burning in Palm Beach County have torched approximately 16,550 acres, according to the state's forest service. And in nearby Broward County, the 2Bravo fire in the Everglades has burned about 5,650 acres.

There are no reports of injuries or structures burning in these fires.

Meantime, about 300,000 acres have burned this year in New Mexico -- more than the past two full years combined.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire -- the biggest US fire this year and the second-largest in New Mexico in at least 30 years -- had torched more than 165,000 acres by Thursday, destroying dozens of homes and could threaten more than 15,000 more this week, officials said.

Much of the Southwest has been under a prolonged, severe drought fueled by the climate crisis that has fostered critical fire conditions. Drought conditions worsened over the past week across much of the Southwest and South, deepening a water crisis and fueling fires across several states, the US Drought Monitor wrote in its weekly summary.

