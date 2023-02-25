Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Brief Period of Light Freezing Rain Early this Morning...

A brief period of light freezing rain is possible through around
sunrise for areas that fall to around or just below freezing.
Although amounts will be light, a few slick spots on roads cannot
be ruled out. Overall, travel impacts are expected to be minimal.

Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles' glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The agency issued the recall on Thursday for over 1.2 million "Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles" with autumnal and Halloween-themed scents. The recall affects candles in the scents "Jack-O-Lantern," "Mystic Fog," "Warm Apple Pie," "Warm Fall Leaves," "Fall Farm House," "Pumpkin Spice," and "Magic Potion."

The commission received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the edge of the container, causing the glass to crack, according to the recall notice.

There was one report of a minor cut from the glass breaking and multiple reports of "damage to nearby items," as well as one report of a fire, the notice says.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmarts around the country and online from September through November 2022.

The CSPC urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and to contact manufacturer "Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle" for a full refund.

