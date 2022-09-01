One student was killed and two injured following a stabbing at a North Carolina high school

One student is dead and two others were injured after an apparent stabbing attack Thursday at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Jacksonville Police said a student resource officer at Northside High School requested assistance around 7 a.m. after a physical altercation between students broke out inside one of the school's common areas.
Two students were stabbed and taken to a local hospital for emergency care, where one died from their injuries. Both students were minors and their identities will not be released.
"The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene, with the first SRO arriving within 20 seconds and he was able to take someone in custody," Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said in a press conference.
A teacher is believed to have been injured in the incident, but not from being stabbed, and received medical attention on the scene, according to Yaniero. He did not disclose the nature of the teacher's injuries but said no one else is believed to have been injured.
The chief also did not disclose the weapon used, only saying it was a stabbing incident. There is still an active scene at the school and the investigation is ongoing, Yaniero said, adding that charges are forthcoming.
"I have spoken with Jacksonville Police Chief Yaniero and offered state assistance in addition to the SBI to help with the aftermath of this tragedy," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Facebook. "Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community."
Northside High School, located in Onslow County, has about 952 enrolled students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
