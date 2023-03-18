Olivet College baseball player shot after game on Muskingum University campus

Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS FROM SNOW CONTINUE THIS MORNING... A band of snow across the southeastern half of central Indiana will exit the area before 11 AM EDT. Visibility may be reduced to around a mile, and slick spots will develop on roads. Behind the snow, temperatures will fall into the teens and lower to middle 20s. This will allow slick spots to continue on roads even though the snow has ended. Additional wind whipped snow showers and flurries will spread across central Indiana this afternoon...and may produce a dusting in some spots. If traveling...especially this morning...be prepared for slick spots on roadways.