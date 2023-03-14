Ohio's attorney general files federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over East Palestine derailment

Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he has filed a federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over last month's toxic chemical derailment in East Palestine.
Yost outlined the 58-count complaint, saying that Norfolk Southern violated numerous state, federal and Ohio common laws and violated the state's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).
"This derailment was entirely avoidable," Yost said at a news conference Tuesday. "I'm concerned that Norfolk Southern may be putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities they operate in."
The attorney general went on to point out that the derailment "caused the release of over 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals and it endangered both the health and area residents of Ohio's natural resources."
CNN has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.
CNN is reviewing the lawsuit and this story will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.