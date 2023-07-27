Officer shot in head during Louisville bank attack will be released from a hospital, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Officer shot in head during Louisville bank attack will be released from a hospital, police say

  • 0

(CNN) — A rookie Louisville police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a deadly April shooting at a bank is set to be released from a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, Louisville police said Thursday.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, had graduated from a police academy just 11 days before the April 10 shooting at Old National Bank in the Kentucky city that left five people dead and others injured. Wilt was one of the first officers on the scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitation, authorities said; police eventually shot and killed the gunman.

Wilt is being discharged from the Frazier Rehabilitation institute in Louisville after three months of medical and rehabilitation treatments. He had brain surgery after he was shot, and spent roughly a month on a ventilator, police said.

“This is the day we have all been praying for,” a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department reads. “The Wilt family has felt so much love and support from so many people and would like to extend an invite to all LMPD, all first responders, as well as the entire community to attend a celebration of Ofc. Wilt returning home!”

The celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Christian Church in Middletown, east of Louisville.

“This will be the first time (Wilt) will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him. We look forward to seeing you there! Thank you for all the love and support!” the statement reads.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.