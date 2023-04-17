 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING...

...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT...

Windy conditions are expected through this evening. West and
southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through
early evening.

The winds will ease up tonight and skies will clear. This will
allow temperatures to come close to freezing and some patchy
frost to develop over southwestern sections.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down
small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high
profile vehicles on north-south roadways.

Noxious odor at Nashville airport leads FAA to issue a temporary ground stop

  • 0

A ground stop was temporarily issued at Nashville International Airport after a noxious odor was detected on one of the airport's concourses Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the stop was ordered "to facilitate the safe resumption of operations."

The airport evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of the odor around 2:42 p.m. Sunday, and the Metropolitan Nashville Fire Department conducted air quality testing and determined there were no air contaminants, the airport said.

"Test results indicate that the sample was a solvent, Butoxyethyl Acetate, commonly used in lacquers, varnishes, enamels and resins," the airport said in a tweet. "Additional air quality testing was also completed and no contaminants were discovered."

The FAA later lifted their ground stop, allowing flights to resume. Concourse C was "deemed safe" by the incident commander and restored to full operational status at 4:16 p.m.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.