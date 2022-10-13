North Carolina authorities are responding to an 'active shooting' in a Raleigh neighborhood, police say

Police in North Carolina are responding to what they have called an "active shooting" in a Raleigh neighborhood, police tweeted Thursday.
"The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes," the tweet said.
Police have not said if anyone has been shot or released any information on the shooter or shooters.
