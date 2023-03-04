Norfolk Southern freight train derails in Clark County, Ohio, prompting shelter-in-place order 'out of abundance of caution'

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Williams.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for a
portion of the following river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.The Wabash River at Lafayette in western indiana is approaching the
moderate flood stage of 18 feet.  The river is expected to crest at,
or very close, to this height overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Saturday was 17.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Norfolk Southern freight train derails in Clark County, Ohio, prompting shelter-in-place order 'out of abundance of caution'

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in the Springfield, Ohio, area Saturday afternoon, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents -- just one month after the company's toxic train wreck on the other side of the state in East Palestine.

No injuries were reported Saturday and there was no hazmat situation at the crash site in Clark County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told CNN. The derailment happened around 5 p.m. ET and the road was closed on State Route 41, the spokesperson added.

Twenty cars of the 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed while headed south in the Springfield area, Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker told CNN.

"No hazardous materials are involved and there have been no reported injuries," Spielmaker said. "Our teams are enroute to the site to begin cleanup operations."

The company is working to find out what the train was transporting, Spielmaker added, confirming it was not a passenger train.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked residents Saturday who were within 1,000 feet of the train derailment "to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution."

"We ask that all residents in need of travel to Ohio 41 find alternate routes. Local and state officials are on scene, including the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and the Springfield Police Department," the agency said in a Facebook update.

Clark County officials also said they were aware of power outages in the area due to downed power lines.

The derailment comes as crews were still working to clear the toxic wreck of another Norfolk Southern train that derailed on February 3 while carrying hazardous materials more than 200 miles away in East Palestine, Ohio.

The East Palestine derailment fueled outcry among residents who have complained of symptoms, including headaches and coughing after the fiery crash. The train was hauling dangerous chemical vinyl chloride -- which was released and burned to prevent a potentially deadly explosion -- and other chemicals that are feared to have leaked into the surrounding ecosystem.

Norfolk Southern has promised to fully clean up the wreck and vowed to invest in East Palestine.

The derailment has put rail safety under the spotlight and raised questions about regulations surrounding the transport of hazardous materials. Data from the Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety Analysis shows there have been about 1,000 derailments in the United States each year since 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Polo Sandoval and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed report.

