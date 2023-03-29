No evidence of leak as crews in Kentucky work to remove 3 barges stuck in Ohio River, 1 containing methanol

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

No evidence of leak as crews in Kentucky work to remove 3 barges stuck in Ohio River, 1 containing methanol

  • 0

There is no evidence of a possible chemical leak Tuesday evening as crews in Kentucky try to remove three runaway barges -- one of which is carrying the highly flammable compound methanol and is partially submerged in the Ohio River near Louisville, officials said.

Seven of the 10 barges that broke loose against the McAlpine Dam have been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers. No injuries were reported.

The remaining three are pinned against the McAlpine Dam site, including a partially submerged barge that is carrying 1,400 tons of methanol, a spokesperson with the Louisville Emergency Management told CNN. The other barges were carrying soy and corn.

"There is currently zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place," the Louisville Emergency Management said in a news release. "There is currently no impact to Louisville Water's water intake or water quality."

Methanol is an alcoholic chemical compound that's highly flammable. It's considered an alternative fuel under the Energy Policy Act of 1992, according to the US Department of Energy. Methanol was used in the 1990s as a transportation fuel but is no longer developed for that purpose, the department noted.

The US Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley has set up a unified command center with the Louisville Emergency Management Agency as the lead coordinating agency. The US Coast Guard is also investigating the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.