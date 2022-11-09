...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...
South-southeasterly wind gusts occasionally to 15 to 20 MPH,
combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity values as
low as 25-35 percent, with dry fuels receptive to burning...will
lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana
this afternoon.
Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.
Thursday afternoon may find a limited to enhanced fire risk amid
warm, dry conditions and southerly wind gusts to 15 to 25 MPH.
Nicole, near hurricane strength, makes landfall in the Bahamas