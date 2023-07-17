New York City appoints its first Latino police commissioner Edward Caban

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana...
Southern Clinton County in central Indiana...
Northern Boone County in central Indiana...
Northeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana...

* Until 530 PM EDT.

* At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankfort,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Frankfort around 500 PM EDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Kirklin.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 147 and 160.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
505 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER,
SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

New York City appoints its first Latino police commissioner Edward Caban

(CNN) — New York City has appointed its first Latino police commissioner as authorities work to diversify leadership of the country’s largest department and curb the city’s crime rate.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that Edward Caban had been promoted to the city’s top cop position. Caban, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has served as acting police commissioner since Keechant Sewell resigned in June.

Caban first joined the NYPD in 1991 and was the son of a transit police officer.

Caban was promoted to deputy inspector in 2008 and served as the adjunct of patrol for Brooklyn north where he “oversaw many public safety programs.” In 2022, he became NYPD’s First Deputy Commissioner.

Adams praised Caban for his success in the department. He credited Caban’s leadership for helping with efforts to get “major crimes down in all 68 enforcement zones.”

“Commissioner Caban has had a strong hand in this historic achievement and will continue this legacy of success going forward,” Adams said.

Caban said in a statement that he was “humbled” to served in this new role.

“The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement,” Caban said. “Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things. When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call. Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

Caban’s appointment comes as police nationwide have faced scrutiny for profiling and violence against Black and Latino people. In 2021, Latinos accounted for 33.2% of misdemeanor arrests in New York City and 28.9% of the population, according to police data. That same year, Black people in New York City accounted for 20% of the population but also 42% of all misdemeanor arrests, data shows.

Major crimes in New York City rose 22% last year while the number of shootings and murders dropped, the New York Times reported.

Caban’s appointment comes as the department also named the first woman of color – Tania Kinsella – to serve as NYC first deputy commissioner. Kinsella is daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana.

The Legal Aid Society, a social justice law firm in New York City, released a statement Monday saying policing New York City is in “dire need of reform” and that Caban will need to make “significant inroads with the public to improve their trust in the department he’s about to lead.”

“This starts with acknowledging that law enforcement isn’t a panacea for many community issues and that initiatives like the evidence-based CURE Violence model must take precedence over the continued revamping of the racist and fraught policies and practices of yesteryear,” Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

The law firm called on Caban to immediately meet with members of the community.

