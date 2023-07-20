New York City agrees to pay more than $13 million over police tactics used at George Floyd demonstrations

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BOONE CLINTON DECATUR HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS HOWARD JOHNSON MADISON MARION MORGAN RUSH SHELBY TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY FOUNTAIN MONTGOMERY OWEN PARKE PUTNAM TIPPECANOE VERMILLION VIGO WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MARTINSVILLE, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, AND ZIONSVILLE.