 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New York City agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

  • 0

New York City has agreed to pay at least $21,500 to each of the hundreds of demonstrators at a 2020 George Floyd protest in the Bronx who were "arrested, detained, and/or subjected to force by police officers," according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement, if approved, could result in the city paying out millions to approximately 320 people who were involved in demonstrations on June 4 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to an unopposed motion in the class action lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The demonstrations in New York were among many that erupted nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. The New York Police Department came under heavy criticism for its treatment of protesters.

The police department's policy and training for policing large-scale demonstrations have been revamped in the aftermath of the protests following Floyd's death and a subsequent review of police actions during that time, the department said in a statement.

The protests were a "challenging moment" for police as officers themselves "were suffering under the strains of a global pandemic did their utmost to help facilitate people's rights to peaceful expression all while addressing acts of lawlessness including wide-scale rioting, mass chaos, violence, and destruction," the statement said

Defendants including the City of New York and former Mayor Bill de Blasio, among others, do not admit fault or liability as part of the proposed settlement agreement.

The defendants "deny any and all liability and deny that they had or have a policy, or engaged in or currently engage in a pattern or practice, that deprived persons of their rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of New York," the proposed agreement says.

The motion seeks court approval.

CNN is reviewing the legal document and has reached out to Mayor Eric Adams for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.