New York City agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night through Friday Night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&