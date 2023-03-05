New York authorities discover 14-foot reticulated python on the side of the road

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters cover SR 225 from just north
of Stair Road to just south of the bridge over the Wabash River.
Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S is completely flooded from
the Wabash Bottoms Janssen Tract area to Warren CR 350 N in the
Black Rock Preserve Area. Four residences on high ground along CR
950 W cannot access CR 950 W by land vehicles. Barton Beach Rd
closed. Local roads in the Granville Bridge area and homes near N
9th St also affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.1 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New York authorities discover 14-foot reticulated python on the side of the road

  • 0

Authorities in New York's Long Island were stunned to find a massive 14-foot reticulated python lying on the side of the road.

Environmental conservation police officers got a call about the out-of-place reptile on February 14, according to a news release Wednesday from the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. The python was lying on the side of the road in the town of Medford on Long Island.

When the officers got a closer look at the reptile, they realized it was dead. They removed its body from the road, according to the news release. The department did not specify a cause of death.

The discovery has triggered an investigation with authorities looking into the owner of the snake. Owning reticulated pythons is illegal in New York unless the owner holds a Dangerous Animal License, the release says

Reticulated pythons are native to southern and southeast Asia, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The species are considered an invasive species in Florida, where it's believed the small wild population stems from escaped or released pets.

The pythons are one of the world's longest snake species, sometimes exceeding 20 feet in length, the agency said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.