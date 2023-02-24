 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

NBA star James Harden speaks with hospitalized Michigan State student paralyzed in mass shooting

  • 0

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden spoke via video call Wednesday with John Hao, a fan of Harden's and one of the Michigan State University students wounded in a mass shooting on campus last week.

A video shared with CNN by Harden's management team shows the NBA star giving words of encouragement to Hao, who remains hospitalized.

"Everything will work itself out. You're strong," Harden says during their conversation. "Keep pushing and keep fighting."

Hao was among those shot at Michigan State's campus in East Lansing on February 13. The shooting killed three students and wounded at least five others, officials said.

A bullet severed Hao's spinal cord and critically injured his lungs, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, according to a verified GoFundMe started for his family.

Hao is pursuing a career in sports management, and Harden is his favorite basketball player, a representative of Hao's family told CNN. Gifts from Harden to Hao include a pair of game-worn sneakers.

CNN has sought comment from Harden's agent and the 76ers.

Classes and athletic events have resumed at Michigan State. In its first home game since the shooting, the men's basketball team claimed an emotional victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, as the crowd wore white to honor those lost or wounded.

The US has had more than 80 mass shootings in 2023 as of Thursday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people were shot, not including the shooter.

