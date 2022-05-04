 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Multiple people trapped and injured at scene of a partial building collapse at a former power plant in South Boston

One person has sustained life-threatening injuries and multiple people are trapped following a partial building collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston, Police Department spokesman Andre Watson said Wednesday.

The Boston Fire Department and Boston Emergency Medical Services are on the scene and working to free the trapped victims, Watson said.

"We can confirm two patient transports at this time, with personnel currently providing care to a third patient," Boston EMS said in a statement.

According to CNN affiliate WCVB, the plant is not active and the site was sold to a developer who has proposed a mixed-use development with residential, retail and hotel space.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

