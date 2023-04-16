 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY...

Windy conditions will develop by this afternoon in the wake of a
strong cold front. Southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph
at times through Monday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Multiple people are injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

  • 0

A shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, has left people injured, Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN.

Goodman-Johnson said there was a shooting last night at a gathering in the downtown area.

The council member was unable to provide specifics on the number of injuries.

CNN has reached out to multiple state and local officials for more information.

Dadeville is about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you