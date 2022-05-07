 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute.
.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Saturday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ms. Pac-Man and Legend of Zelda join the World Video Game Hall of Fame

Four iconic video games have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame: Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Sid Meier's Civilization.

All four games "have influenced popular culture and the video game industry," according to a statement from the World Video Game Hall of Fame, which is hosted at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Ms. Pac-Man in particular is crucial to video game history because of its inclusion of a female protagonist, says the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The game, released in 1981, built on the unexpected success of the original Pac-Man, a Japanese arcade game designed with the goal of being less violent than popular games at the time.

"Ms. Pac-Man promoted and signaled the broadening of game play across the genders. There was nothing inherently gendered about early video games, but the coin-op industry certainly advertised them that way," Julia Novakovic, senior archivist at the World Video Game Hall of Fame, said in the statement.

"By offering the first widely recognized female video game character, Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women's place in the arcade as well as in society at large."

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one of the other inductees, also represents a significant touchstone for video game history and gaming culture. The high-fantasy Zelda universe remains popular, with a sealed copy of one early version of The Legend of Zelda selling for $870,000 in 2021.

Dance Dance Revolution, one of the oldest fitness games, and Sid Meier's Civilization, a foundational strategy and simulation game, rounded out the selection of new inductees.

The games will all be on permanent display at The Strong National Museum of Play.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.