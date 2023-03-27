Mountain lion claws man's head while he sits in hot tub, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mountain lion claws man's head while he sits in hot tub, officials say

Mountain lion claws man's head while he sits in hot tub, officials say

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continuing to search for a mountain lion that scratched a man's head near Nathrop, Colorado.

 Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post/Getty Images

A man was attacked by a mountain lion while relaxing in a hot tub at a rental property in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously," area wildlife manager Sean Shepherd said in a news release.

The victim said he felt something grab his head while he was in the hot tub with his wife on March 18. The two were staying at a rental home in a heavily wooded area around five miles west of Nathrop, Colorado.

"He and his wife began screaming and splashing water at the animal," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the news release. "The victim's wife grabbed a flashlight and shined it on the animal, which they then identified as a mountain lion."

The couple was able to scare the animal away and safely return to the rental home.

They called the owner of the rental property, who coincidentally happened to be an employee of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and alerted officers who came to the scene.

The victim had minor scratches on the top of his head and declined medical assistance. Officers confirmed the scratches were consistent with mountain lion claws, according to the release.

Officers immediately began searching for the big cat, according to the release. But "no mountain lion tracks could be found due to the freezing temperatures and frozen snow on the ground," said the agency. They sat traps nearby the rental property.

This was the first mountain lion attack on a human in Colorado in a year, says the department. It's the 24th known attack of a mountain lion to cause injury to a human in Colorado since 1990.

"We think it's likely the mountain lion saw the man's head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn't recognize the people in the hot tub," said Shepherd in the release. "The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion."

Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed to CNN the mountain lion has not yet been located. The agency is continuing to search the area and has posted signs asking the public to report any mountain lion sightings.

Estimates place the mountain lion population in Colorado at anywhere between 3,000 and 7,000 cats, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The elusive predators, which typically avoid humans, typically kill large herbivores like deer and elk. Adult males can be up to 8 feet in length and weigh an average of 150 pounds.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.