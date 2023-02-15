Motive behind Michigan State University mass shooting remains unclear as police share new details about the gunman

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be from 7AM to 10AM. Wind gusts up to 40 mph may continue into the early afternoon across north central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&