Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless

Weather Alert

...Accumulating snow expected overnight through early afternoon Sunday... A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon. Accumulating snow of near one inch to near three inches will be possible across central Indiana overnight through early afternoon as this system passes. Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces overnight and Sunday. Exercise caution if you plan on driving. Slow down and allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be prepared to use winter weather driving skills.