Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mother accused of murdering toddler found in Savannah landfill last year pleads not guilty

The mother of a toddler whose body was found in a Savannah landfill last year pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, among other charges, on Thursday.

Leilani Simon, 20-month-old Quinton Simon's mother, had reported him missing in October 2022. Simon had been the sole suspect in the case and was arrested in November.

Simon made her first appearance in court Thursday morning on a 19-count indictment that was handed down in December, according to court documents. She faces multiple charges, including murder, concealing a death, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements, court documents show.

Chatham County Judge Tammy Stokes denied Simon's attorney's request for bond Thursday "based on the risk that she would commit a felony while on bond and there's risk of flight as well."

Judge Stokes also denied Simon's lawyer's request to postpone her client's arraignment, saying hearings for future motions would be scheduled only after an arraignment.

The judge also said motion hearings in the case will be scheduled soon.

Simon's attorney had filed a motion on Wednesday seeking to dismiss some of the charges that allege Simon made multiple false statements about her son's disappearance, court documents show. Simon had reported her son missing from their home on October 5. She had told authorities she last saw him in his playpen around 6 a.m. and reported him missing more than three hours later.

Simon was arrested on November 21. Later that month, authorities discovered partial remains in a landfill. The FBI confirmed "through DNA analysis the bones found in the Superior Landfill" were those of Quinton, a news release at the time said.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said at the time: "These are the cases that keep us up at night. These are the cases that deserve justice."

