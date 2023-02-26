Moped-riding thieves are stealing AirPod Max headphones off people's heads, NYPD say

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will stay near to above flood stage
through late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Moped-riding thieves are stealing AirPod Max headphones off people's heads, NYPD say

If you're an AirPod Max owner in New York, you'll want to hold on tight to your headphones.

Since January, the New York City Police Department has recorded 21 incidents in which thieves riding mopeds stole Apple AirPod Max headphones off their victims' heads. The popular headphones retail for $549 on Apple's website.

A group of four individuals are being sought in connection with the thefts, according to an NYPD statement shared with CNN over email. In each incident, the group approached a victim from behind with two individuals riding each moped, one red and one black.

The first incident occurred on January 28, according to the statement. The most recent theft occurred on February 18. All of the incidents took place in Manhattan, police said, and no injuries have been reported in any of the thefts.

New York University, which has campus buildings near the locations of some of the thefts, sent out an alert to students about the incidents on February 10.

In the email, the university said that two NYU students had been the targets of attempted headphone theft and one student had their AirPod Max headphones stolen. The university advised students to be aware of their surroundings and keep their phones and other valuables in their pockets.

