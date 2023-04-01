Missing 2-year-old Florida boy was found dead in alligator's mouth, authorities say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missing 2-year-old Florida boy was found dead in alligator's mouth, authorities say

  • 0

A missing Florida boy was found dead Friday after authorities say they discovered the 2-year-old's body in the mouth of an alligator in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The boy, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her apartment Thursday afternoon with multiple stab wounds, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a news conference Friday.

Taylen's father, Thomas Mosley, was taken into custody for both deaths and is facing two counts of first degree murder, St. Petersburg police said.

Police spotted an alligator in Dell Homes Park, which is just miles from the apartment where Jeffery was found dead, with an object in its mouth. Officers fired a single round at the reptile and it dropped the object, Holloway said.

Officers were able to then retrieve the object, finding Taylen's body intact. "We didn't want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," Holloway said.

Thomas was checked into a hospital Friday with cuts to his hands and arms, Holloway said. He was later booked in the Pinellas County jail, online jail records show. Thomas did not want to speak to authorities and asked for an attorney, though it was not clear Saturday whether he had obtained legal representation yet.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and have not released information on Taylen's cause of death or how he ended up in the park.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report