Minnesota nuclear power plant to shut down Friday to repair leak of water containing radioactive compound

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.9 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Minnesota nuclear power plant to shut down Friday to repair leak of water containing radioactive compound

Roughly four months after a nuclear power plant in central Minnesota experienced a water leak containing a radioactive compound, the operator said it will shut down the facility beginning Friday to conduct repairs of a new leak "immediately."

The operator of the plant, Xcel Energy, said in a news release Thursday that the leak -- near the Mississippi River -- is confined to the facility.

Monitoring equipment determined earlier this week that a small amount of the leaking water has begun reaching groundwater at the site, the operator said, which comes a few months after about 400,000 gallons were released in an initial leak.

"While the leak continues to pose no risk to the public or the environment, we determined the best course of action is to power down the plant and perform the permanent repairs immediately," said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The shutdown is not expected to impact electrical service in the area, the company said.

The earlier radioactive compound leak was confirmed and reported to state and federal officials in late November 2022, according to a mid-March news release from the operator. The leak was "fully contained on-site," the release said.

That initial leak consisted of about 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Tritium is a chemical compound that emits low levels of radiation and breaks down more quickly than many other radioactive materials.

On Thursday, Xcel Energy notified the state Pollution Control Agency of a new water leak near the same spot of the previous leak, which the agency said is a much smaller amount in the hundreds of gallons.

"State agencies have no evidence at this point to indicate a current or imminent risk to the public and will continue to monitor groundwater samples. Should an imminent risk arise, we will inform the public promptly," the state agency said.

The plant's shutdown comes about three months after Xcel Energy submitted an application to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew its operating license for the Monticello facility.

Valerie Myers, a senior health physicist with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and part of the federal team tasked with monitoring the cleanup, attended a public hearing held for residents to speak on the license renewal, CNN affiliate WCCO reported Wednesday.

Myers explained that there is three times as much tritium in a hallway exit sign than in the water under the Xcel Energy nuclear power plant, the outlet reported.

"If we look at the dose impact of something like this, it would be a fraction of a milligram. I'm talking 0.00-something milligrams. The average person will get 300 milligram in a year just from the sun, the ground, everything," Myers told WCCO.

However, Myers indicated that the groundwater is being monitored due to the plant's proximity to the Mississippi River.

"There are wells between the ones that are showing elevated tritium, and the Mississippi that are not showing any elevated levels. We are watching that because the ground flow is toward the Mississippi," Myers said.

Tritium occurs naturally in the environment at extremely low concentrations, and people are generally exposed to it daily in small amounts, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. It can enter the body when people swallow water containing the isotope, "inhale tritium as a gas in the air, or absorb it through their skin," the agency states in an online explainer.

