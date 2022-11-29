 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

Michigan Supreme Court delays trial of Oxford High School shooter's parents so appeals can be heard

  • 0

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday delayed the start of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, so their appeals can be heard by a lower court.

In the order issued Tuesday, the court sent both parents' cases to the Court of Appeals for the state to consider "whether there was sufficient evidence of causation to bind the defendants over for trial on the charges of involuntary manslaughter."

The case stems from the mass shooting almost exactly a year ago in which Ethan Crumbley, 15 at the time, killed four students and injured six students and a teacher at his high school. He pleaded guilty last month to terrorism and murder charges and faces up to life in prison without parole.

In an unusual move, prosecutors arrested his parents and accused them of giving their son easy access to a firearm and disregarding signs that he was a threat. They were arrested days after the shooting in a Detroit warehouse following a manhunt after they failed to come to court for their initial arraignment.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have argued that the charges have no legal justification and the couple should not be held responsible for their son's killings.

At a preliminary hearing in February, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, which had been set to begin in January.

The trial is now stayed pending the completion of the appeals, the order said.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Richard Bernstein said that while the case raises novel issues, he felt that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence and that addressing these legal issues at this stage will "unnecessarily delay the trial proceedings."

