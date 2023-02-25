 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Medical services plane crash in western Nevada kills 5 on board, officials say

  • 0

Five people on board a medical services airplane died Friday night after the aircraft crashed in western Nevada, officials said.

The pilot, the flight's nurse and paramedic along with a patient and a patient's family member were killed when the airplane crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada, according to Care Flight, a service provided through REMSA Health.

"We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived," the organization said in a statement on Facebook. "We are in the process of notifying their family members."

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department and the Central Lyon Fire Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash, according to Care Flight.

Authorities in Lyon County -- which encompasses Stagecoach -- received multiple calls of a possible aircraft crash around 9:15 p.m Friday. First responders from Lyon and Douglas counties responded and located the airplane at around 11:15 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the county's sheriff's department.

REMSA Health is currently in what it called a "passive stand down" for all flights across the company, adding that it intends to work with international operations to determine when services may return.

Stagecoach is about 25 miles southeast of Reno.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.