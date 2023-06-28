 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today...

All of central Indiana will continue to see impacts from Canadian
wildfire smoke today. Current visibilities are generally between
2 and 3 miles, with a few peak reductions near 1 mile. This will
likely continue through sunrise. Daytime mixing could help improve
conditions later today, but reduced visibilities are still
expected for much of the day. Air Quality will be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.


If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. Conditions will likely improve by
Thursday.

MAP: Track the air quality across the US

(CNN) — Millions of people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafts over major US cities.

Air quality alerts are posted for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland as well as portions of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia.

There are currently almost 500 fires burning in Canada, and more than half of them are “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

More than 19 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — about three times as much as an average full year.

Use this tool to see how air quality where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

