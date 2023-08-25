 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man on motorbike dies after NYPD officer throws picnic cooler at him, knocking him to the ground, New York AG says

  • 0

(CNN) — A New York Police Department sergeant has been suspended without pay after he threw a picnic cooler at a man, fatally knocking him from his motorbike.

Eric Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene in Queens, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General’s office, which has opened an investigation into the incident.

“On the evening of August 23, in the vicinity of 2505 Aqueduct Avenue, an NYPD officer threw a picnic cooler at Mr. Duprey, who was riding a motorbike,” the releases stated. “The cooler hit Mr. Duprey and caused him to fall on the ground. Mr. Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In a news release, the NYPD said Duprey had been attempting to flee from police. The statement also named the suspended sergeant as Erik Duran. CNN has attempted to identify Duran’s legal representation for comment.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward,” the release said.

A law enforcement official told CNN the incident began when Duprey was trying to sell narcotics to a group of plainclothes officers in the Bronx who were in the area for narcotics enforcement.

Police tried to arrest Duprey at the scene, but an individual brought him a motorbike and he fled on the bike, the official said.

While he was riding on the sidewalk toward officers, Duran threw the picnic cooler at Duprey’s head, causing him to smash into a tree, after which he hit a car and the pavement, according to the law enforcement official.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.