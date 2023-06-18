 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, June 18 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Man is accused of living with the dead body of a relative for days without reporting it, authorities say

  • 0

(CNN) — A 61-year-old Alabama man was arrested after failing to report that he’d been living “for days” with a dead relative in his home, investigators said.

Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded on June 9 to a house in the small town of Sipsey, located 32 miles northwest of Birmingham, following a report of a family member found dead, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Leandrew Smith Jr. was charged with abuse of a corpse and was taken to the county jail, where he remained on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to authorities.

They discovered Smith had been living there without alerting authorities that his relative had died, according to the post.

Walker County Jail authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

It is not clear whether Smith has legal representation or how many days the person had been dead in the home.

“Treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C felony,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post said.

Investigators are looking into the cause and manner of the person’s death, according to the post.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.