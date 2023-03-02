Man files suit after being shot and paralyzed by Florida police officer who used firearm instead of Taser

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Man files suit after being shot and paralyzed by Florida police officer who used firearm instead of Taser

A man paralyzed after being shot by a Hollywood, Florida, police officer who mistook his own gun for a Taser has filed a federal lawsuit, court records show.

On July 3, 2021, police shot Michael Ortiz in the back while he was on the ground naked and in handcuffs, according to the complaint filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Ortiz had called 911 from his mother's house after having a "mental health emergency and chest pains," according to the complaint. When first responders arrived, Ortiz had taken a shower and was speaking incoherently, and was placed on the ground where he was "flailing his arms and legs helplessly," the complaint says.

Ortiz was tased by one officer and became alarmed after "regaining conscience," and was still under the effects of the mental health crisis when a second officer then placed a gun on Ortiz's back and shot him, according to the complaint.

The officer mistakenly fired a gun instead of a Taser, the Hollywood Police Department said in a statement.

"An initial review suggests the officer intended to deploy his taser, but instead discharged his firearm," the statement said.

Ortiz is now paralyzed and requires round-the-clock care, the complaint alleges.

Last September, the officer who fired his gun was charged with a crime "involving the shooting of a man who was seriously injured," Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor announced.

The officer "is charged with one count of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury, a first-degree misdemeanor," according to the release.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump filed the federal suit on Ortiz's behalf.

"We are seeking greater justice for Michael Ortiz," Crump said, alongside other attorneys at a news conference Wednesday.

Co-counsel attorney Hunter Shkolnik discussed a video that he says shows a "police officer step off an elevator, pull his gun out of his -- and you are watching this in slow motion -- pulling the gun out, putting it right to the back of Michael when he is laying on the ground naked and handcuffed behind his back."

That video has not been publicly released by a misdemeanor court judge, attorneys say.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday against the City of Hollywood, Hollywood Police Department, Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety Department and others, is requesting compensation and a jury trial.

According to Shkolnik, Ortiz owes $3 million in medical bills "to date."

CNN has reached out to the City of Hollywood and its police and fire departments for comment.

