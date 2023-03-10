 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart in 1996 faces life in prison at sentencing hearing Friday

The man convicted of killing fellow college student Kristin Smart in 1996 faces the possibility of life in prison at a hearing Friday in California court.

Paul Flores, 46, was found guilty in October of the first-degree murder of Smart, whose body has never been located. He awaits sentencing of 25 years to life in prison.

Smart vanished in May 1996, when she and Flores were both attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in central California. Flores was the last person to see Smart alive and prosecutors argued he raped or attempted to rape Smart and then killed her in his dorm room.

Smart's disappearance rattled the town of San Luis Obispo, with little progress being made in the case for more than two decades. Smart was declared dead by authorities in 2002.

A podcast launched in 2019 from journalist Chris Lambert titled "Your Own Backyard" then brought renewed attention to Smart and her family's plight, which her family later credited for shining a spotlight "in our darkest hours by sharing Kristin's voice and story."

In 2021, new evidence led authorities to arrest Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, in connection with Smart's death. Investigators at Ruben Flores' home used ground-penetrating radar, dug on the property using hand tools and recovered items as evidence, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office told CNN at the time.

Prosecutors accused Flores' father of assisting with moving Smart's body to his home in Arroyo Grande and hiding her remains under his deck for a period of time. A jury later found Ruben Flores not guilty of being an accessory to Smart's murder.

Following Paul's conviction and Ruben's acquittal on October 18, 2022, Smart's family expressed mixed emotions and thanked prosecutors and investigators for their efforts.

"Without Kristin, there is no joy or victory with this verdict, we all know it did not have to be this way," a statement from the Smart family read. "After 26 years, with today's split verdicts, we learned that our quest for justice for Kristin will continue."

