Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man convicted in Colombia of murdering his wife arrested after 27 years on the run, FBI says

  • 0

A man who fled to the US from Colombia after the murder his wife in 1994 was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, the FBI said in a news release.

William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, had been living in Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon after entering the US illegally in 1995, authorities said.

"The murder was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Usma Acosta shot and killed his wife (Laura Rose Agudelo) and then shot his daughter as she tried to intervene," the FBI release states. He fled Colombia shortly after the killing and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, the FBI said.

In 1996, Usma Acosta was convicted in absentia in Colombia's Seventh Circuit Penal Court of Medellin and sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm, the FBI said. His sentence was later "reduced to 28 years and six months based on new sentencing guidelines," the news release states.

"In June of 2020, special agents with the FBI Boston Division received information that Usma Acosta may be residing in the greater Boston area. The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force tracked Usma Acosta's whereabouts to his home in Belmont," said the FBI. He was arrested Wednesday "without incident as he was heading into work" in nearby Waltham, Massachusetts, the news release states.

"William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded killer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity for himself so he could live under the radar. He needs to face justice for what he did, and today's arrest ensures that he will," said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division.

Usma Acosta was transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following his arrest "and issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge on charges of having violated the terms of his legal permanent status through fraud," an ICE news release states.

It's unclear if Usma Acosta has retained an attorney.

The FBI said immigration records showed Usma Acosta arrived in the US illegally in 1995 when he crossed the Mexican border.

"In 1998, he married an American citizen and obtained lawful, permanent resident status while living in Somerville, Massachusetts," the FBI said.

