Man and 15-year-old are arrested in shooting that wounded 9 children at Georgia gas station

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man and 15-year-old are arrested in shooting that wounded 9 children at Georgia gas station

  • 0

Two people have been arrested in the shooting that wounded nine children at a Columbus, Georgia, gas station earlier this month, police announced Friday.

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old D'Angelo Robinson, Sr., and an unnamed 15-year-old male, who were both taken into custody on aggravated assault charges, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

The February 17 shooting broke out when a group of minors at a party got into an altercation and went over to a nearby Shell gas station's parking lot, where nine children all under the age of 18 were wounded -- including a 5-year-old boy who was struck while there with a family member, Columbus police previously said.

In the week following the shooting, investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered information and "were ultimately able to establish probable cause to issue arrest warrants for the two suspects," police said.

Robinson was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, while the teenage suspect -- who was described "a validated gang member" -- was charged with one count of aggravated assault, the department said, adding that additional charges are pending.

The teen is being held at a youth detention center, police said. CNN is working to determine if Robinson has legal representation.

It's unclear if Robinson was part of the initial altercation police described started at the party. It's also unclear what prompted the incident or how it led to the gunfire.

The wounded children were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to the department. Police previously said the oldest person wounded was 17 years old and the youngest was the 5-year-old boy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.