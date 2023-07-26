Man accused of killing 3 Hispanic men and injuring others faces hate crime charges

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures on Thursday and Friday
area expected to be in the middle to upper 90s. This will
produce heat index values between 100 and 109 during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man accused of killing 3 Hispanic men and injuring others faces hate crime charges

(CNN) — Charles Robert Smith, a White man accused of fatally shooting three and injuring several others last month in Annapolis, Maryland, is now facing hate crime charges, according to a grand jury indictment.  

“An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday, July 21, 2023 charging Charles Robert Smith, age 43, of Annapolis, Maryland, with 42-counts, including three counts of First-Degree Murder and Hate Crimes related to a mass shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, in Annapolis last month,” the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.  

The three victims were identified in June as Hispanic males.

Three of the charges the grand jury returned for Smith were, “motivated in substantial part because of said victim’s national origin,” the indictment said. 

Smith also faces three first-degree murder charges. 

In an email to CNN Wednesday, Melissa Rothstein with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s office said, “We often do not provide comment this early in proceedings, as we are still getting to know the client and learning the facts of the case and are following that approach here.”  

A July 31 court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. has been “Cancelled/Vacated,” according to Smith’s court docket. CNN has reached out to the court for clarification on why the hearing was canceled.

