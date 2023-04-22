Maine warns rail network to address clean-up concerns following train derailment and diesel fuel spill

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST LATE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING... Low temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s by early Sunday morning. The presence of some clouds and winds at 5 to 10 mph will likely limit widespread frost development across the area, but sheltered locations may see some frost towards daybreak. If you have sensitive plants and vegetation, be ready to take action to protect your plants. Additional chances for more widespread frost and some freezing temperatures will come Sunday night and perhaps Monday night in spots as well. Frost and freeze headlines may be issued later to highlight these conditions.