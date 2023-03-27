Loyola University names first Black president in school's 111-year history

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Loyola University names first Black president in school's 111-year history

  • 0

Loyola University New Orleans has appointed Xavier Cole as the next president of the 111-year-old Jesuit school.

Cole will serve as the university's 18th president and the first Black person to lead the institution, according to press release. He will also be the second layperson to fill the role.

Cole is currently serving as the vice president for student affairs at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He'll step into the president role at Loyola on June 1, according to the release.

"I am committed to strengthening this thriving institution by seeking out mission-aligned partnerships, promoting our financial health and stability, and investing in those who work and learn here," Cole said in the release. "There is so much possibility for us to rise up to meet the needs of our city, our state, and our region -- needs in the business community, education sector, and healthcare fields."

"I see Loyola New Orleans students as a force of nature and the heart of the university — the very reason we do our work as educators. I can't wait to learn more about their dreams and how they plan to use their gifts to improve the world," Cole added.

Stephen Landry, chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees, called Cole "a uniquely experienced higher education administrator who has dedicated his career to the study and preservation of Jesuit, Catholic institutions in America, and to the service of their students."

Cole is from Biloxi, Mississippi. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Mississippi and a master's in history from Miami University in Ohio, according to the release. He obtained a PhD in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013.

Cole will succeed Tania Tetlow, who made history as the university's first female and first lay president, from 2018 to 2022.

Cole has a "particular passion to access and engagement initiatives to ensure first-generation students and students of color feel they belong," according to the release. He is also an accomplished trombone and euphonium player who has played in student orchestra pits and jazz bands while serving as administrator.

The-CNN-Wire

